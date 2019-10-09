Menu
WARNING: Fraser Island dingoes are active over the peal holiday period.
WARNING UPGRADED: High dingo, fire danger at Island hotspots

Carlie Walker
by
9th Oct 2019 10:58 AM
A SAFETY warning has been issued for visitors to Fraser Island.

Increased dingo activity has been occurring around Eli Creek and the Maheno shipwreck, according to an alert from the Department of Environment and Science.

The alert is currently until October 13.

Visitors have been reminded to keep kids close and never feed the dingoes.

Interactions can be reported by calling 4127 9150.

Several other alerts are also current for the island.

The South Waddy access track has been closed to visitors until further notice due to unsafe dune movement and track coverage.

The Great Walk is also temporarily closed due to high fire danger conditions.

That included the Great Walk from Dilli Village to Happy Valley and access tracks to the Great Walk from Hook Point via Jabiru Swamp, from the eastern beach via Markwell's Break, Eurong and Winnam camping area and from barge landings at Wangoolba Creek and Kingfisher Bay.

All Great Walk campsites have also been closed.

A total fire ban is currently in effect on Fraser Island, with open fires not to be lit anywhere on the island, including in fire rings at Dundubara and Wady Point camping areas.

