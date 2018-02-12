Warning to farmers to be aware of new law

SUPPLY CHAIN: Farmers should be aware of the new law set to start.

SUPPLY CHAIN: Farmers should be aware of the new law set to start. Kirstin Payne

PRIMARY producers have a responsibility to ensure goods they send or receive via a heavy transport vehicle are delivered safely and adhere to Heavy Vehicle National Law, says leading legal firm Creevey Russell Lawyers.

Creevey Russell principal Dan Creevey said the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator recognised the important role growers, farmers and fishermen played in feeding Australians and providing quality produce to overseas markets.

Mr Creevey said primary producers, as parties in the road transport supply chain, would have specific obligations under the law, which starts on July 1, to adhere to the 'Chain of Responsibility' to ensure safety by preventing a breach of the law.

"This requires each party in the supply chain with the ability to control or influence the transport activity to take positive steps to prevent mass, load restraint, dimension, fatigue and speed offences,” he said.

"As a primary producer, any time you send or receive goods using a vehicle that can carry more than 4.5 tonnes, regardless of whether the vehicle is yours or someone else's, you become part of the supply chain.

"You therefore have a shared responsibility to prevent breaches of the law.”

Mr Creevey said it was important for primary producers to work with their transporters and fully understand the requirements of the law.

"Avoid making demands of transporters that may lead to speeding, driving while tired or overloading and ensure all loads are within legal limits and properly restrained. If you're using your own truck, make sure it's maintained to a roadworthy standard.”