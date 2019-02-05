Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Caitlin Cagherall's pet shih tzu-poodle Ziggy has survived two separate dog baiting attacks this year.
Caitlin Cagherall's pet shih tzu-poodle Ziggy has survived two separate dog baiting attacks this year. Contributed
News

Warning to dog owners after second 'sinister' dog-baiting

Matty Holdsworth
by
5th Feb 2019 8:54 AM | Updated: 9:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BLI Bli puppy has survived a second "sinister" dog baiting attack in just three weeks.

Caitlin Cagherall's pet shih tzu-poodle Ziggy first ate a ham bone laced with two green pellets on January 12.

The second came on Saturday night when her shih tzu-poodle ate a raw lamb bone thrown over her fence.

Ms Cagherall was left devastated at the attack, which could easily have been fatal.

Reader poll

Has your pet ever been baited?

View Results

"It has been very stressful and I'm not sleeping well at all," Ms Cagherall said.

"Ziggy doesn't bark and is only let outside to go to the toilet.

"Each time we have found a bone, my neighbour's dog has been sick as well.

"I don't want to think the worst, but it is pretty sinister."

After both trips to the emergency vet, Ziggy was left to "sleep it off" and is okay.

 

Caitlin Cagherall's pet shih tzu-poodle Ziggy has survived two separate dog baiting attacks this year.
Caitlin Cagherall's pet shih tzu-poodle Ziggy has survived two separate dog baiting attacks this year. Contributed

Ms Cagherall was left with a $750 bill and said it was a "massive" invasion to her privacy.

"He was sick for days after each time but is getting better," she said.

"Unfortunately the vets didn't have the resources at the time to check whether it was poison or not.

"I've had to buy a muzzle so he isn't able to eat anything he shouldn't.

"I don't know what I would do if I ever lost my boy. Some people are sickos."

Caitlin Cagherall's pet shih tzu-poodle Ziggy has survived two separate dog baiting attacks this year.
Caitlin Cagherall's pet shih tzu-poodle Ziggy has survived two separate dog baiting attacks this year. Contributed
bli bli dog-baiting editors picks poisoning rspca sunshine coast vet
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Changing the world one, one sale at a time

    premium_icon Changing the world one, one sale at a time

    News While living in an overcrowded African refugee camp as a child, Salomon Lukonga had to watch as friends died from preventable diseases all around him.

    • 5th Feb 2019 8:40 AM
    Man taken to hospital after Warrego Highway crash

    Man taken to hospital after Warrego Highway crash

    News Man in his 20s treated for shock and given infringement notice

    • 5th Feb 2019 7:51 AM
    Woman furious at council's push for a 'path to nowhere'

    premium_icon Woman furious at council's push for a 'path to nowhere'

    Council News There are a few problems with the footpath proposal, she believes

    Protesting elders open sacred site as creek project stalls

    premium_icon Protesting elders open sacred site as creek project stalls

    Environment Diggers were due to roll in for the 925-home project in weeks