WARNING: Think twice before overpaying for CMC tickets

CMC Rocks fans who missed out on tickets are warned they are not covered by consumer laws if they snap up over-priced tickets on the private market.

Fans are selling tickets for up to $1500 each or $3000 for two passes after 18,000 tickets to the annual festival, up from 15,000 last year, sold out in record time this month. It's close to 10 times the price of original tickets.

Unlike major sporting events were consumer laws foreshadow scalpers and buyers, private ticket sales to CMC Rocks through sites like Facebook, Gumtree and eBay are not illegal.

It means there is no limit to the price sellers can list their tickets for and buyers are not protected if they get ripped off.

The saga comes weeks after a consumer protection organisation Choice study of the ticket resale industry found desperate fans are "fed up with a market which uses unfair sales tactics to deliberately confuse, overcharge and hit them with sneaky fees".

A choice study of 1051 complaints from Australia, New Zealand and the UK found 79% of Australian case studies were tricked into thinking the website they were using was the official seller.

Choice head of media Tom Godfrey said consumers were being hoodwinked into thinking they were dealing with the official ticket seller.

"Search engines such as Google are complicit in the confusion," Mr Godfrey said.

"Once you land on a resale site you don't really stand a chance with resellers using tricky tactics such as disguising buttons to look similar to authorised sellers or making 'official' claims," he said.

Some events are very popular and sell out quickly, so not everyone who wants a ticket will be able to get one but the State Government recommends fans only buy tickets from the authorised seller.

If they buy tickets from someone other than the authorised seller, they risk breaching ticket scalping laws, may find the ticket is invalid, is not accepted when they try to enter the venue, or does not arrive at all and they are not guaranteed the same protections they have when buying from the authorised seller.