Thieves removing roof tiles to break into homes

THIEVES are removing roof tiles to get inside Ipswich homes prompting a warning from police.

The reported incidents have been centred in the city's eastern corridor with intruders using man holes to gain entry to the house, once inside the roof.

Police are investigating a number of incidents where roof tiles have been removed and have asked residents to report anything suspicious.

Most of the reported incidents have happened during the day.

Anyone who sees people, who may be wearing hi-vis uniforms, on top of roofs acting suspiciously are being asked to report it.

Residents are also being asked to ensure their home is secure including attaching padlocks to manholes to block access to the house.

Police say if you own a roof tile home with a man hole in the garage where access can be gained via an internal door, residents should lock and secure that door.

If the man hole is in the main cavity of the house, a padlock can be fitted to the man hole.

Further suggestions from police include;

Always use the security you do have;

Remove any tools or ways to gain access, like wheelie bins or ladders to top floors;

Install solid external doors with quality deadlocks for your internal door leading from the garage into the house;

Install key locked windows;

Install an intruder alarm system;

Ensure trees and shrubs are trimmed to allow visibility to your property; and

Install perimeter security lighting/sensor lights.

Contact police immediately if you see any suspicious behaviour in your area.

If a suspicious person has been spotted and police should attend, phone Policelink on 131 444.

Information can also be reported to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.