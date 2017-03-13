WARNING: Take extreme care on wet roads

Police Sergeant Tony O'Meara is asking Ipswich drivers to be careful on the roads today.

SEVEN crashes in less than two hours.

That's what has prompted Ipswich Communications Centre coordinator Sergeant Tony O'Meara to ask drivers to take extra care on the roads.

"It's the first bit of rain we've had in a while so the roads will be slippery, especially on highways where we are getting major traffic activity," Sgt O'Meara said.

"When we've had a dry period for a long time things like oil, diesel and petrol set on the roadway and when water gets in underneath it lifts it to surface.

"Take extreme care while wet conditions persist."

Sgt O'Meara said drivers should be taking extra care during the rain and in the hours afterwards

"People really should be driving to the road conditions," he said.

"We had more crashes than normal this morning. We've had seven crashes since 8.37am which is way higher than average.

"Luckily none of those have been serious."