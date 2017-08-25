WARNING: 'Suspicious person' sighted near Springfield school

SPRINGFIELD parents have been warned to talk to their children about stranger danger after numerous sightings of a suspicious person in the Springfield area.

Springfield Lakes State School parent Susana Qleibo said she received a text from the school yesterday warning parents to be extra vigilant and to contact the principal if they had any concerns.

"My son Noah Qleibo is in Year 6 at Springfield Lakes State School and my daughter Rebekah Qleibo is in Year 8 at Springfield Central State High School," Mrs Qleibo said.

"Noah had requested to walk to and from school yesterday and I agreed to let him walk, because as parents we have to start trusting our children with greater responsibilities so I thought this was a good start.

"At 1:26 p.m. I received the message and of course as a parent you worry, so I requested the school notify Noah that he would not be walking home and he would be picked up instead.

"I have certainly taken up the advice and discussed the message of Stranger Danger with my children because it doesn't matter who old they are or how old they get, it has to be safety first."

The sightings come after an incident in Forest Lake on Wednesday where a man thought to be in his mid to late 50s was reported to have followed a group of school children in a white van along Joseph Banks Drive and College Avenue, before attempting to abduct one of the children.

The boy managed to escape from the man and police were notified immediately once the children returned home.

The Forest Lake Crime and Community Watch Facebook Page posted about the incident yesterday which said the man had been following students for three days before the failed abduction took place.

Police are appealing for information regarding a middle-aged man sited driving a white van following a group of school children on the corner of Joseph Banks Drive and College Ave at Forest Lake earlier this week. Myjanne Jensen

Springfield Police senior sergeant Geoff Noller said while he had not received any reports regarding the sightings, if anyone did have any information, he urged them to contact police immediately.

"We haven't heard anything specifically about the man or a white van in Springfield, but if anyone does see anything suspicious they need to contact us or call Police Link on 131 444."