WARNING: Storms, heavy rain threaten Ipswich

THERE is a very high chance of storms and heavy rains predicted for the Ipswich region this morning.

The Bureau of Meteorology says there is a 90% chance of showers and possibly heavy falls, and the chance of a thunderstorm.

Rain could persist through to the afternoon.

Showers and possible storms are also expected tomorrow with BoM predicting an 80% chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

As much as 15mm of rainfall is also predicted for Tuesday.

Ipswich should expect rain all week, with rainfall expected to range between 3-10mm every day.

There is a high chance of showers on Wednesday and Thursday with a chance of thunderstorms all weekend.