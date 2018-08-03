WARNING: Snakes on the move early in Ipswich

SLIPPERY CUSTOMER: Snake catcher Shaun Davey said he had already been called to homes where pythons had come out of hiding.

SNAKES are on the move in Ipswich.

Unseasonably warm day time temperatures are luring snakes out of their winter dormancy and into suburban homes and yards weeks before they normally would.

Day time temperatures are expected to reach as high as 29C next week, significantly higher than July median maximum of 21.1C.

Reptile experts would normally expect snakes to be mobile during the warmer months, with activity ramping up from early September.

Shaun's Snake Removals owner Shaun Davey said he had already been called to homes where pythons had come out of hiding.

"We are slowly coming into snake season,” Mr Davey said.

"We are having a lot of calls about pythons. We normally expect the mid to end of August is the ideal time for pythons to start coming out due to the warmer weather so they are a bit early.”

Mr Davey said families should take extra care when in the garden, moving things from storage in the garage and

"People cleaning out their shed have stumbled across pythons. They like keeping warm and coming out into gardens for food,” he said.

"It has been cold at nights but they have been coming out to bask in the sun and then going back into hiding.

He said while pythons were not venomous, larger ones were known to bite.

"Larger pythons have the potential to take a small dog or cat,” Mr Davey said.

"They are harmless but they do have a good set of teeth.”

Anyone who comes across a snake in their home or garden should try to keep sight of it and call a professional to have it removed safely.

Anyone who is bitten should, apply pressure to the site with a bandage, immobilise the area and call 000.