Severe thunderstorms are set to hit parts of Ipswich and the Lockyer Valley.
WARNING: Severe thunderstorms set to hit Ipswich

kaitlyn smith
6th Jan 2021 4:43 PM
A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has this evening been issued for Ipswich and the Lockyer Valley.

Damaging winds and heavy rainfall are expected to impact the areas shortly after 5pm.

Other areas expected to be hit include parts of Logan, Scenic Rim, Western Downs and Toowoomba.

BOM has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Ipswich and the Lockyer Valley.
The Bureau of Meteorology warned the severe conditions could lead to flash flooding.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services suggested people move their cars under cover.

Securing loose outdoor items and staying indoors is also recommended.

The next warning is due to be issued by 5.20pm.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

