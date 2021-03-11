Menu
Severe thunderstorms will impact parts of Ipswich on Thursday.
Severe thunderstorms will impact parts of Ipswich on Thursday.
Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain to soak Ipswich

kaitlyn smith
11th Mar 2021 12:22 PM
A SLOW-MOVING cell is expected to bring heavy downpour to Ipswich across Thursday afternoon.

Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Ipswich just before midday.

A spokesman said the warning did not include strong winds or hail.

It is understood the storms were detected near Ipswich and Tingalpa Reservoir.

Inala reportedly recorded 41mm rainfall in under 30 minutes.

Storms were forecast to hit Amberley by 12.30pm and Rosewood just before 1pm.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution and avoid flooded roads.

The next warning is due to be issued by 1:10pm

