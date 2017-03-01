30°
UPDATE: BoM cancel storm warning for SEQ

1st Mar 2017 3:30 PM Updated: 3:51 PM

UPDATE 3.45PM: Severe thunderstorms are no longer affecting the Southeast Queensland area (east of Dalby from Rainbow Beach to Stanthorpe).

The immediate threat of severe thunderstorms has passed, but the situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if necessary.

 

EARLIER: The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for damaging winds and heavy rainfall for people in the Scenic Rim. 

At 3pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near the area between Boonah and Beaudesert and Laravale.

These thunderstorms are slow moving.

Damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding are likely.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
These thunderstorms are slow moving. Contributed
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  bureau of meteorology scenic rim storm warning

