STORM WARNING: BoM latest on SEQ weather
UPDATE
-- Cancellation Severe Thunderstorm Warning - Southeast Queensland --
Severe thunderstorms are no longer affecting the Southeast Queensland area (east of Dalby from Rainbow Beach to Stanthorpe).
The immediate threat of severe thunderstorms has passed, but the situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if necessary.
EARLIER
WARNING: Severe storm forecast for Ipswich, surrounds
A severe thunderstorm warning for HEAVY RAINFALL is in place for people in parts of Ipswich, Somerset, Scenic Rim and Lockyer Valley.
At 3:05 pm, these storms were detected on the weather radar near Peak Crossing and the area south of Amberley.
They are forecast to affect Amberley and Rosewood by 3:35 pm and Marburg by 4:05 pm.
Heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding is likely.
- 41mm in 30min at Peak Crossing
- 50mm in 30min at Churchbank
Severe #QldStorm warning for heavy rainfall issued for areas around Peak Crossing, Amberley and south of #Ipswich. 49mm of rain in 30min at Churchbank Weir. Earlier warning for Sunshine Coast Hinterland has been cancelled https://t.co/LRCQ995qTR pic.twitter.com/VFZcxNpQvq— Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) April 20, 2018
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:
- Move your car under cover or away from trees.
- Secure loose outdoor items.
- Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
- Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
- Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
- For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.