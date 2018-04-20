STORM WARNING: BoM latest on SEQ weather

UPDATE

-- Cancellation Severe Thunderstorm Warning - Southeast Queensland --

Severe thunderstorms are no longer affecting the Southeast Queensland area (east of Dalby from Rainbow Beach to Stanthorpe).

The immediate threat of severe thunderstorms has passed, but the situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if necessary.

EARLIER

WARNING: Severe storm forecast for Ipswich, surrounds

A severe thunderstorm warning for HEAVY RAINFALL is in place for people in parts of Ipswich, Somerset, Scenic Rim and Lockyer Valley.

At 3:05 pm, these storms were detected on the weather radar near Peak Crossing and the area south of Amberley.

They are forecast to affect Amberley and Rosewood by 3:35 pm and Marburg by 4:05 pm.

Heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding is likely.

41mm in 30min at Peak Crossing

50mm in 30min at Churchbank

Severe #QldStorm warning for heavy rainfall issued for areas around Peak Crossing, Amberley and south of #Ipswich. 49mm of rain in 30min at Churchbank Weir. Earlier warning for Sunshine Coast Hinterland has been cancelled https://t.co/LRCQ995qTR pic.twitter.com/VFZcxNpQvq — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) April 20, 2018

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: