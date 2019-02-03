Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Warning for residents as large bushfire pushes on

Andrew Korner
by
3rd Feb 2019 2:40 PM

A BUSHFIRE advice warning remained in place for residents of Ripley over the weekend, with a large grass fire continuing to burn nearby.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advised there is a bushfire in the vicinity of Flagstone/Undullah/Ripley and that residents needed to keep up to date with the latest information on the incident.

As of early this afternoon the fire was burning between New Beith Rd and west to Undullah Rd.

Firefighters are this afternoon continuing to strengthen containment lines and conducted backburning operations.

Residents of Ripley, Springfield and Deebing Heights are warned to expect smoke and poor visibility. Firefighters say no properties in the area are under direct threat from the fire.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property are under threat.
 

bushfire emergency warnings ripley
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Top cop eyes off Ripley real estate

    premium_icon Top cop eyes off Ripley real estate

    News A BOOMING population coupled with an outdated police headquarters could result in Ipswich officers securing a new station.

    • 3rd Feb 2019 2:23 PM
    GALLERY: 135 happy faces from Ipswich's first day at school

    premium_icon GALLERY: 135 happy faces from Ipswich's first day at school

    People and Places First day back for Ipswich youngsters

    The five most-haunted places that call Ipswich home

    premium_icon The five most-haunted places that call Ipswich home

    Community Interest in the creepy has persisted to this day.

    SALE TIME! Get hands on cheap flights from Toowoomba

    SALE TIME! Get hands on cheap flights from Toowoomba

    News Regional airline Airnorth is hosting a huge sale