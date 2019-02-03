Warning for residents as large bushfire pushes on

A BUSHFIRE advice warning remained in place for residents of Ripley over the weekend, with a large grass fire continuing to burn nearby.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advised there is a bushfire in the vicinity of Flagstone/Undullah/Ripley and that residents needed to keep up to date with the latest information on the incident.

As of early this afternoon the fire was burning between New Beith Rd and west to Undullah Rd.

Firefighters are this afternoon continuing to strengthen containment lines and conducted backburning operations.

Residents of Ripley, Springfield and Deebing Heights are warned to expect smoke and poor visibility. Firefighters say no properties in the area are under direct threat from the fire.



Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property are under threat.

