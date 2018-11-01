Menu
WARNING: Police to crackdown on disabled parking cheats

1st Nov 2018 1:58 PM | Updated: 2:06 PM

POLICE will step up their efforts to nab drivers without permits parking in spaces designated for those with disabilities.

Drivers in the Booval and the Ipswich shopping areas have been observed parking in the designated disabled spaces without the proper authority on display.

To park in these specially designated spaces, you must have the permit on clear display, such as on the dash or stuck onto the windscreen.

If this permit is not clearly visible, it may result in a traffic infringement notice being issued to the driver of the vehicle.

This can include if the permit is located in the footwell of the driver or passenger side.

This traffic infringement notice will incur a fine of $261.

Often if a designated disabled space is unavailable, these people have no choice but to abandon their plans as it is impossible for them to use other spaces.

This will obviously cause massive inconvenience to them.

Patrols are being increased in response to concerns raised by members of the community, to assist these vulnerable persons.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

Ipswich Queensland Times

