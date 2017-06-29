WARNING: Ipswich car vandalism spike prompts police caution

POLICE have issued a warning for all Ipswich residents after a spate of wilful damage to cars.

Rocks are being thrown through windows of parked vehicles both on the streets and in driveways, police say.

Most of the offences are occurring at night or early morning.

Senior Constable Kerrin Sheedy advised residents to move their cars to a secured location, preferably a garage, to protect their vehicle/s.

"If you are unable to do this it is recommended you implement crime prevention through environmental design," she said.

"Ways of doing this include incorporating sensor lighting or cameras where your property is located.

"If you have had your vehicle damaged please call Policelink on 131 444.

"If you see any suspicious people or vehicles please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."

Senior Constable Sheedy said residents should call Triple Zero (000) if they saw a crime in progress.