Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The ATO is warning people about this scam. Picture: ATO
The ATO is warning people about this scam. Picture: ATO
News

Warning over tax return scam

1st Nov 2019 2:18 PM

The ATO is warning people to watch out for another scam.

Scammers are sending text messages to people asking them to click on a link to update their details in myGov.

If people click on the link in this scam, it will take them to a fake myGov impersonation website.

 

 

The ATO says the website instructs users to login to what looks like their myGov account.

It then asks them to update their bank and credit card details.

The ATO warns do not click on these links and do not disclose the information requested.

"The ATO will never send an email or SMS asking you to access online services via a hyperlink," it says.

The ATO is warning people about this scam. Picture: ATO
The ATO is warning people about this scam. Picture: ATO

"All online management of your tax affairs should be carried out in ATO online services accessed through your genuine myGov account."

People can sign into their myGov account at my.gov.au.

You can make your account more secure by opting to receive a security code via SMS.

It's the latest in a string of scams related to the ATO.

In August scammers were sending text messages to people asking them to click on a link and provide personal identifying information to receive a tax refund.

Earlier this year the ATO issued an urgent warning for a scam being emailed around the country containing convincing myGov branding.

The fake email said the recipient was owed money in taxes and directed the reader to fill out an application form.

More Stories

Show More
ato australian taxation office editors picks mygov scam scamwatch tax return

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major hurdle cleared on New Acland mine expansion

        premium_icon Major hurdle cleared on New Acland mine expansion

        Politics THE expansion of the New Acland Coal Mine has taken another step closer, after a ruling found the project did not need to return to the Land Court.

        • 1st Nov 2019 2:11 PM
        • 1 Syd_Walker
        New 20ha estate destined for affluent Ipswich suburb

        premium_icon New 20ha estate destined for affluent Ipswich suburb

        Property New 20ha estate destined for affluent Ipswich suburb

        • 1st Nov 2019 2:00 PM
        Ipswich police stations targeted in 'piggy porn' attack

        premium_icon Ipswich police stations targeted in 'piggy porn' attack

        Crime DISTURBING CONTENT: The bizarre attack has left police puzzled.

        GALLERY: Redbank Plaza's trick or treat trail a big hit

        premium_icon GALLERY: Redbank Plaza's trick or treat trail a big hit

        News Both young and old enjoyed the centre's Halloween festivities