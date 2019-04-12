Cheese recalled over listeria fears

The cheese that have been recalled.

The cheese that have been recalled.

A NUMBER of fancy cheeses have been recalled after fears they could be contaminated.

Adelaide-based company Washed Rind issued the recall of four different cheeses that have been available for sale at stores in NSW, QLD, VIC, SA, WA.

The products from France are St Simeon (200g), Le Coulommiers (400g), Coulommiers Truffle (750g) and Brie de Nangis (1kg) from IGA stores, delis, and specialty cheese shops.

The recall is due to potential microbial listeria contamination.

Listeria may cause illness in the elderly, pregnant women and their unborn babies, and people with low immune systems.

Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice and should return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Similar cheeses were recalled by the company a year ago over the same concerns.

The Coulommiers Truffle sells for about $70.

Cheese that's been recalled today

Earlier this year a Victorian caterer linked to a fatal listeria outbreak was left "devastated".

The Victorian meals on wheels service was shut down as investigations took place into the death of a woman from listeria poisoning.

A Dandenong South woman, aged in her 80s, died from eating foods contaminated by the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes, according to Victoria's Health Department.

I Cook Foods, which had been supplying meals to a number of aged care facilities and hospitals in Victoria, was closed until March 28 when the order was lifted.

Victoria's Chief Health Officer Dr Brett Sutton said he revoked the order after being satisfied that required changes had been made to food handling processes to support the production of safe food.

The department worked with the company since the closure to identify and rectify concerns which it believed compromised the production of food safe from the risk of contamination.