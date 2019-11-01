Menu
Warning over death cap dangers after child falls sick

by HELEN KEMPTON
1st Nov 2019 2:43 PM

A TASMANIAN council has issued a warning about the dangers of eating wild mushrooms after a report that a child has been hospitalised.

The Latrobe council said it had received a report that a child had been taken to hospital after consuming a death cap mushroom.

It is understood the child will survive after medical treatment.

"Council's environmental health officer requests that parents speak with their children to remind them that not all mushrooms should be consumed. In this instance the child was very lucky," the social media post said.

Eating just one mushroom can be fatal for an adult, the Department of Health and Human Services warns and there have been multiple deaths associated with the death cap in Australia.

The fungi was first found growing in Tasmania in 2017. The mushrooms usually grow near established oak trees.

Symptoms of death cap poisoning include stomach pains. nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Symptoms may subside for one or two days giving a false impression of recovery. However, by this stage, the toxin might have already seriously damaged the liver and liver failure and death may occur inn seven to 10 days.

