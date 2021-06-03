Warning over Covid risk at supermarkets

Experts have warned that supermarkets are our ‘weak points’ during a coronavirus outbreak. Picture: NCA NewsWire/David Crosling

Experts have warned that supermarkets are our ‘weak points’ during a coronavirus outbreak. Picture: NCA NewsWire/David Crosling

Supermarkets are proving to be “major areas of concern” during Covid outbreaks due to poor ventilation, large crowds and more contagious virus variants, experts have warned.

Deakin University chair of epidemiology Catherine Bennett said shopping centres were “our weak points” when it came to virus transmission and should be more of a concern than nightclubs.

“They (health authorities) seem to be focused on grocery stores up in the City of Whittlesea area – I’m getting a sense that people in those stores were exposed to more than one case,” she said.

“We worry about nightclubs but, at the end of the day, it’s probably your local shops, meat or grocery store where the virus is spreading faster.”

A QR check-in at supermarkets is now mandatory in Victoria. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Andrew Henshaw

Health authorities in Victoria, in the midst of an outbreak, have this week made QR check-ins at supermarkets mandatory amid concerns the Indian variant is spreading “more fleetingly” among strangers in indoor settings.

Shoppers would not be allowed to enter unless they have checked into the venue with their phones, or penned their details into a log book if they did not have the technology.

Burnett Institute microbiologist Brendan Crabb said shopping centres were becoming “more of a concern” due to how fast Covid-19 was evolving and how easily it was transmitting.

“As the virus evolves, it’s transmitting generally better than the original virus – better than the virus we had here during the second wave,” he said.

“Indoor settings such as shopping centres and workplaces – anywhere where there is poor ventilation and a lot of people – are of major concern and people need to wear a mask and check in.”

Coles is providing details from its Flybuys customer loyalty program to help contact tracers. Picture: NCA NewsWire/David Crosling

Professor Crabb said he would continue to wear a mask inside shopping centres, even if the rule was relaxed in the future in Victoria.

“Wearing masks in shopping centres would be advice rather than a mandate going forward after this latest outbreak I would say, and then switch to mandate when there is a particular concern,” he said.

“But right now there is increased worry over what this virus is doing – it’s worse than it’s ever been.”

Anyone who shopped at Pacific Epping in the past fortnight is being urged to get tested for coronavirus.

Woolworths said it was providing Everyday Rewards data to help with contact tracing, while Coles said it was handing over details from its Flybuys customer loyalty program.

After the latest outbreak in Melbourne, Woolworths also reintroduced health ambassadors across all of its Victorian stores.

“They’re encouraging shoppers to make use of our CovidSafe measures, including our voluntary customer check-in on the Victorian government’s QR code system,” a Woolies spokesperson said.

“When a positive Covid case visits our stores, we work closely with health authorities to assist with public notices and contract tracing.”

At “high risk sites” the Victorian Department of Health will review customer contact details via credit card and rewards card data.

In some situations, health authorities have even used CCTV and geo location data, a spokesman said.

“Our public health team work closely with exposure site operators to gather a broad range of data types to assist our contact tracers to find cases quickly and reduce the risk of transmission. This includes store employee records, rosters and QR code check-ins,” they said.

Victorian testing commander Jeroen Weimar says the virus is spreading more ‘fleetingly’, and shopping centres are areas of concern. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Ian Currie

Victoria’s Covid testing commander Jeroen Weimar has previously said that at least four of the state’s more than 60 locally transmitted cases had come from “fleeting” contact between Victorians in “casual settings”, such as shopping centres.

“What we’re seeing now is people are brushing past each other in a small shop, they are going to a display home, they are looking at photos in a Telstra shop,” he said.

“This is relatively speaking relatively fleeting. They do not know each other’s names, and that is very different from what we have been before.

“This is stranger-to-stranger transmission.”

Originally published as Warning over Covid risk at supermarkets