'Insolvency avalanche’ as 73 Qld businesses collapse
DOZENS of Queensland businesses have collapsed and others remain on the brink amid new warnings of an "insolvency avalanche" occurring within months due to the coronavirus.
Data on the collapse of Queensland companies in March reveals few industries have been spared.
On March 11 Brisbane's MTG Group, trading as Adventure Free Tours, became one of the first tourism businesses to fall into liquidation due to the virus.
The company, which offered tours to the most spectacular parts of Queensland, left more than 1000 travellers out of pocket up to $2.5 million.
Across March transport, construction and food businesses were put under the control of an administrator or liquidator.
National insolvency firm Jirsch Sutherland warns an "insolvency avalanche" is inevitable if distressed businesses do not take urgent action to restructure and assess their debts.,
Jirsch Sutherland Partner Sule Arnautovic said while the government's financial support was welcomed, many business owners could defer making important decisions while their debts mount.
"It's crucial to make changes now to help flatten the insolvency curve that's looming," he said.
"The federal government's debt deferral strategy means that in, say, six months' time there will be a proliferation of SME businesses getting into dire financial straits.
"Imagine having to pay six months of rent, utilities and financing costs, as a lump sum, before you can open your doors.
"There's an insolvency avalanche coming that will peak once the government's stimulus packages end."
Mr Arnautovic said owners could restructure their business, create a creditors' trust, consolidate or liquidate early.
In March 73 Queensland companies were put into liquidation or administration.
Originally published as Warning of 'insolvency avalanche' as 73 Qld businesses collapse