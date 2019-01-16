Claims new use for old Villa Maria 'will increase crime'

A PROPOSAL to move up to 80 disengaged youth into a former aged care facility within Ipswich's CBD has prompted an anonymous crime warning to residents.

The old Villa Maria on the corner of Limestone and Murphy streets has been purchased by YMCA with a plan to redevelop it into a training facility, according to an application lodged with Ipswich City Council.

Youth would attend vocational education and training classes at the facility and an op-shop would be established as "work experience" for students.

Y-Care, YMCA's social impact branch, intends to use the old Villa Maria as a "specialised facility providing an alternate school environment for students aged between 12 to 15 years".

According to the proposal, community support services would be made available while parking at the site would be reduced.

Available parking spaces would be reduced by 28 spaces to eight in stage one.

A reduction of 44 spaces to just 22 would occur in stage two.

Minor alterations would be made to the building but the walls and gate posts, the remnants of the former historic home Beaumont, will be retained.

No demolition or maintenance works are proposed to the site's existing perimeter walls.

An anonymously-authored letter warning people of the proposal has been distributed to residents on Murphy and Limestone streets.

It asks people to consider the effect of the development on the community and the possibility for an "increase in nuisance behaviour and petty crime".

The letter calls for people to "carefully consider the impact this proposal will have on you personally and your local community".

Since it established a secondary school campus at Bundamba TAFE, YMCA has been on the lookout for a suitable location for a junior campus within Ipswich.

The Y-Care campuses "specifically cater for secondary aged students who have, or are at risk, of disengaging from their education".

The curriculum is tailored to each student's needs and focuses on wellbeing, academic and vocational elements, YMCA notes.

For more than 40 years, the site was formerly used as Catholic Healthcare's Villa Maria aged care facility.

In early 2018, the facility relocated to new premises at Robertson Rd, Eastern Heights.

The existing buildings have been vacant since.