BOM has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Ipswich.
Weather

WARNING: Large hail, heavy rain set to hit Ipswich

kaitlyn smith
23rd Feb 2021 3:09 PM
RESIDENTS may want to batten down the hatches in the coming hours with large hailstones and heavy rainfall expected to hit Ipswich.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Ipswich, Laidley, Esk and Lowood just before 3pm on Tuesday.

Other areas expected to be impacted include Warwick, Kingaroy, Gatton, Cherbourg, Clifton, Beaudesert, and Nanango.

LOCAL NEWS: WATCH: Stolen vehicle allegedly used in fuel drive-offs

Damaging winds and heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours.

Residents are reminded to never drive, walk or ride through flood waters.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services also advised people to secure loose outdoor items, move vehicles under cover, to stay indoors and beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

The next warning is due to be issued by 5.50pm.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

Ipswich Queensland Times

