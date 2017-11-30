Menu
WARNING: Heavy rainfall, flash flooding likely for Ipswich

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for people in parts of Ipswich, Logan, Scenic Rim and Brisbane City council areas.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 5:55pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Wacol.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the west.

They are forecast to affect Ipswich by 6:25pm and the area south of Amberley by 6:55pm.

Heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding is likely.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

