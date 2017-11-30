WARNING: Heavy rainfall, flash flooding likely for Ipswich

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for people in parts of Ipswich, Logan, Scenic Rim and Brisbane City council areas.
The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 5:55pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Wacol.
These thunderstorms are moving towards the west.
They are forecast to affect Ipswich by 6:25pm and the area south of Amberley by 6:55pm.
Heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding is likely.
Storm warning for heavy rainfall for the #Ipswich area. Minor flood warning also current for the Bremer River catchment. Keep up to date with warnings at: https://t.co/axxm2XwTCJ pic.twitter.com/XSBZRk6rJR— Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) November 30, 2017
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:
* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.
* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.