WARNING: Heavy rainfall, flash flooding likely for Ipswich

Storm warning for parts of Ipswich.
Storm warning for parts of Ipswich. BoM

A severe storm warning has been issued for people in Brisbane City, Moreton Bay and parts of Ipswich, Logan, Somerset and Redland City council areas.

At 12:05pm the Bureau of Meteorology reports that storms were detected on the weather radar near Brisbane CBD, Strathpine and Redcliffe.

These storms are slow moving.

They are forecast to affect Caboolture, Dayboro and Bribie Island by 12:35pm and Ipswich, Fernvale and the D'Aguilar Ranges by 1:05pm.

Heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding is likely.

62mm in 1 hour was recorded near Enoggera Dam.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

Topics:  ipswich storm warning

Ipswich Queensland Times
