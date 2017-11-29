WARNING: Heavy rainfall, flash flooding likely for Ipswich

A severe storm warning has been issued for people in Brisbane City, Moreton Bay and parts of Ipswich, Logan, Somerset and Redland City council areas.

At 12:05pm the Bureau of Meteorology reports that storms were detected on the weather radar near Brisbane CBD, Strathpine and Redcliffe.

These storms are slow moving.

They are forecast to affect Caboolture, Dayboro and Bribie Island by 12:35pm and Ipswich, Fernvale and the D'Aguilar Ranges by 1:05pm.

Heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding is likely.

62mm in 1 hour was recorded near Enoggera Dam.

