Warning for Rosewood landholders after lamb attacked

ROSEWOOD pet and livestock owners have been given a timely reminder to keep their farm animals locked up after a resident feared their lamb had been decapitated.

Police and the RSPACA were notified of the dead two-day-old lamb on Friday morning when the owner told authorities they believed the wound was too clean for a wild animal to have caused it.

RSPCA spokesperson Michael Beatty said an inspector confirmed the lamb had not been decapitated and the owner was encouraged to keep small farm animals secure.

He said an inspector went to the property on Friday afternoon and dug up the lamb's body.

"He said it's definitely been eaten by a wild dog or fox because it wasn't a clean cut and the lungs had been torn out," he said.

"The sheep had twins and we suggested to the owner to lock up the lamb and sheep overnight."

A Queensland Police spokesperson said police were aware of the incident and would be guided by the RSPCA's investigations.