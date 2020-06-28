Warning for drug driver awaiting transplant

LEARNER driver Christie-Lee Rashleigh was busted for drug driving twice in 48 hours, prompting a rare health warning from an Ipswich Magistrate.

Rashleigh was booted off the road for six months, but concerned Ipswich Magistrate Virginia Sturgess warned Rashleigh that drug use may have far more severe implications on her, given the fact she is awaiting a transplant.

Rashleigh, 33, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to driving on a Learner/Provisional licence when drug positive to methamphetamine and cannabis in One Mile on January 2; driving when drug positive to methylamphetamine and cannabis while on a Learner/Provisional licence in Wulkuraka on January 4; two counts of being in possession of dangerous drugs on December 13, 2019; and possession of drug utensils.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Courtney Boss told Ipswich Magistrates Court that police intercepted Rashleigh in Booval on December 31 last year after first noticing its two occupants swapping seats.

Police became suspicious when they saw the male driver clamber into the rear passenger seat and Rashleigh into the driver seat.

A search of the car located a small bud of cannabis in the console, Rashleigh saying it was hers.

Then when police searched her Brassall house on February 13 officers found chopped cannabis and an electric grinder in the kitchen, and a homemade bong in the bathroom.

“She said she smokes cannabis for pain relief as she is undergoing dialysis,” Snr Const. Boss said.

Police on road patrol duties intercepted her driving in One Mile on January 2 with a saliva test positive to both methylamphetamine and cannabis.

Then two days later on January 4 Snr Const. Boss said Rashleigh was intercepted driving in Grey Street at Wulkuraka and again tested positive to both drugs.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Rashleigh instructs that she had been clean of drugs four years, but relapsed.

“She suffers kidney failure and has been on dialysis six years,” Mr Hoskin said.

“She is now at the top of the list and hopes a new kidney will become available this year.

“She is a single mother of two and attends dialysis three times a week.

“She cannot work because of her health condition and hopes the future is brighter when she gets that kidney later this year.

“She accepts the error of her ways.”

Ms Sturgess said Rashleigh had only ever held a Learner licence.

“You gave an explanation that you use cannabis for health reasons, but that doesn’t explain having methylamphetamine in your saliva,” she said.

“I am pleased that you are now at the top of the list for a kidney but you don’t want to jeopardise that.

“Transplants can be in very short supply and if you are doing things that can have consequences on your health you may not be a good fit for transplant.

“You may compromise getting the care you obviously need.”

Ms Sturgess noted that she had no drug offences since 2016 and been capable of keeping out of trouble which was in her health interests.

Rashleigh was convicted and fined $900. She was disqualified from driving for a total of six months.