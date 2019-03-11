WARNING: Fire ban for Ipswich and surrounding areas

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services has imposed a local fire ban for southeast Queensland residents.

The local fire ban will be in place from midnight for residents in the Gold Coast, Ipswich, Somerset, Lockyer, Logan and Scenic Rim areas.

Rural Fire Service Regional Manager Alan Gillespie said severe fire conditions meant bushfires could ignite and spread quickly.

"Under a local fire ban all open fires are prohibited and all permits to light fire which have been issued in the designated areas have been cancelled," Mr Gillespie said.

"Power tools may be used during a local fire ban, however QFES encourages people to use these with extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire that may start.

"This may include having a person available to watch out for any ignitions that occur."

The ban is expected to remain in place throughout tomorrow.

Information on fire bans and the exemptions that can apply can be found on the RFS website, ruralfire.qld.gov.au/