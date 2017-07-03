Motorway cleared after early morning delays

UPDATE 9.43: THE truck blocking the Ipswich Motorway at Wacol has been cleared.

UPDATE 7.57AM: ALL lanes are still affected by the truck breakdown on the Ipswich Motorway.

Drivers are asked to take precautions.

INITIAL 6.50AM: A TRUCK has broken in the centre lane of the Ipswich Motorway causing traffic delays this morning.

The breakdown occurred adjacent to Progress Rd exit at Wacol.

All drivers heading towards Brisbane are asked to avoid the area if possible and to proceed with caution if using the motorway.