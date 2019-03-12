Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Warning for drivers as crews fight vegetation fire

12th Mar 2019 3:23 PM

MULTIPLE fire crews are on scene at a vegetation fire burning at Swanbank.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services says the fire is burning from Rob Roy Way and Newhill Drive towards Redbank Plains Rd.

A significant amount of smoke is affecting Redbank Plains Rd.

A QFES spokesperson says motorists should drive with caution as fire and emergency personnel are working in the area.

"Residents in Swanbank, Redbank Plains and Collingwood Park may also be affected by smoke and should close windows and doors and keep medications close by if they suffer from a respiratory condition," she said.

People should contact Triple Zero (000) immediately if they believe their property is under threat. 

More Stories

collingwood park qfes redbank plains swanbank vegetation fire
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Fire victim warns of solar panel threat lurking in homes

    premium_icon Fire victim warns of solar panel threat lurking in homes

    News Trish Davis watched as her home burned and is now warning others of the risk she knew nothing about.

    • 12th Mar 2019 2:17 PM
    Soldier launches Liberals' battle for fast-growing region

    premium_icon Soldier launches Liberals' battle for fast-growing region

    Politics The candidate had some words about the government's chaos

    • 12th Mar 2019 2:07 PM
    Video shows alleged abuse at pig farm

    premium_icon Video shows alleged abuse at pig farm

    News Warning: Graphic content

    • 12th Mar 2019 3:38 PM
    Million dollar drug bust at routine traffic stop

    premium_icon Million dollar drug bust at routine traffic stop

    Crime A man was expected to appear in court today

    • 12th Mar 2019 2:52 PM