Warning for drivers as crews fight vegetation fire

MULTIPLE fire crews are on scene at a vegetation fire burning at Swanbank.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services says the fire is burning from Rob Roy Way and Newhill Drive towards Redbank Plains Rd.

A significant amount of smoke is affecting Redbank Plains Rd.

A QFES spokesperson says motorists should drive with caution as fire and emergency personnel are working in the area.

"Residents in Swanbank, Redbank Plains and Collingwood Park may also be affected by smoke and should close windows and doors and keep medications close by if they suffer from a respiratory condition," she said.

People should contact Triple Zero (000) immediately if they believe their property is under threat.