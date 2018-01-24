Council's warning to dog owners after spike in complaints

DOG owners who let their furry friends wander the streets off-leash could face penalties.

This week Division 6 councillor Cheryl Bromage said there had been a spike in the number of complaints fielded by her office about dogs being off leash on public roads.

Within the Ipswich City Council area, dogs are not allowed to be off-leash on public property.

When out walking, owners are responsible for any damage or injury caused by their dog.

Cr Bromage said the complaints related to the early morning, between 5am and 6am.

"A lot of these people complaining have been bitten by a dog so they are hyper vigilant around dogs, let alone dogs not on a leash," Cr Bromage said, during this week's committee meetings.

It was decided council workers would increase patrols to ensure residents obeyed local and State Government laws.

For more information about your obligations as a dog owner, head to ipswich.qld.gov.au

