SEQ STORM: BoM latest on weather warning

26th Sep 2018 5:24 PM

UPDATE: Severe thunderstorms are no longer affecting the southeast Queensland area (east of Dalby from Rainbow Beach to Stanthorpe).

The immediate threat has passed, but the situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if necessary.

70 km/h wind gust was recorded at Beaudesert at 5pm.

Reports of an abundance of small hail in the Beaudesert region and localised reports of larger 2 to 3 cm hail around the Kooralbyn area.

EARLIER:

WARNING: Damaging winds, large hail for parts of SEQ

A severe thunderstorm warning for DAMAGING WINDS and LARGE HAILSTONES is in place for people in parts of Logan, Scenic Rim and Gold Coast Council.

At 5:05pm, these storms were detected on the weather radar near Rathdowney and Lamington National Park.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the northeast.

They are forecast to affect Little Nerang Dam, Laravale and Kooralbyn by 5:35pm and Beaudesert, Mudgeeraba and Nerang by 6:05pm.

Damaging winds and large hailstones are likely.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
Ipswich Queensland Times

