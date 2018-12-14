WARNING: Damaging winds, hail and rain likely for Ipswich

UPDATE 4PM: The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for people in Ipswich and parts of Scenic Rim, Southern Downs, Western Downs, South Burnett, Toowoomba, Lockyer Valley and Brisbane City areas.

At 4pm, storms were detected on the weather radar near the area north of Dalby, Rosewood, Jimbour and the NSW border.

These storms are moving towards the east to northeast.

They are forecast to affect the area northeast of Dalby, Amberley, Marburg, Bell and the area south of Amberley by 4:35pm and Ipswich, Mt Mowbullan, Mount Barney, the area west of Warwick and the area east of Dalby by 5:05pm.

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones are likely.

62mm has fallen in the 30 minutes to 3:40pm at McGarrigal.

A slow-moving severe thunderstorm near Mulgowie has produced 62mm of rain in 30 minutes. Keep the latest warnings at https://t.co/Lyt5aSxGg7 pic.twitter.com/asHW1lDIYn — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) December 14, 2018

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Wide Bay and Burnett, Maranoa and Warrego, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.