WARNING: Fake fifties circulating in Ipswich

Police inspector Keith McDonald and senior constable Lea Weibel are urging people to be on the look out for counterfeit banknotes.

FRAUDSTERS have been trying to dupe unsuspecting retail and pub workers with fake $50 notes.

In the past three weeks there has been a "significant" spike in reports of counterfeit cash handed over at shopping centres and pubs across Ipswich. In particular Springfield, Goodna and Redbank Plains have been targeted but police say their investigation has shown the fake $50s are being used across the city.

Criminal Investigation Branch acting head Detective Sergeant Daniel Cunningham says it appears there are multiple types of fake notes circulating. The police have seized some counterfeit money, now at Reserve Bank of Australia for analysis, and Det. Sgt. Cunningham warned there may be "a number of people" involved in the scam.

"We've noticed a significant increase," Det. Sgt. Cunningham said. "Certainly enough for us to have concern and we are investigating."

He says the use of counterfeit cash "ebbs and flows" and reminded people to be vigilant. Police issued a similar warning in September 2015 when fake notes were reported in Springfield, Goodna and Redbank Plains

How to spot a fake

The counterfeit $50 notes circulating in Ipswich are thicker than real notes

Make sure the window has not been stuck onto the note and the white printed image can't be easily rubbed off

Dark printing on a real $50 note is produced with a special raised ink that can be felt with your finger

Check the thickness: fake notes are often printed on paper and are thicker than legitimate $50 notes.

Look for the coat of arms: If you hold a $50 note up to the light, you should see the Australian coat of arms above the window, to the left.

**If you think you have been given a fake $50 note, report it to police.