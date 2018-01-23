WARNING: Council puts pet owners on notice

GOOD DOG: Natasha Gibson of One Mile with her basset hound Rosco.

GOOD DOG: Natasha Gibson of One Mile with her basset hound Rosco. David Nielsen

PET owners who have not registered their furry friend with the council should expect a knock at their door - and a fine.

The Ipswich City Council systematic inspection program will start on February 7 and will run for five months.

Under the program, council officers will visit homes unannounced to ensure pets comply with registration conditions.

Owners who haven't paid the $35 registration fee for a desexed dog or $165 for a non-desexed dog should expect to be fined under the program.

No dog is safe either, with officers targeting areas with high dog-related complaints and based on previous registration and demographic data.

Revenue from the 30,000 dog registrations subsidises the council's animal management program.

More than 20 people were fined upwards of $200 plus any outstanding registration fees as part of the 2017 program, with 21 infringement notices issued as a direct result of the inspection program.

An Ipswich City Council spokesperson said that did not include infringements issued to residents for failing to renew their registration or for other dog owners that animal management officers worked with to achieve registration as a result of related complaints.

"The inspection program encompasses all of Ipswich. Areas for inspection are determined using a combination of complaint data, registration data, and demographic data," the spokesperson said.

The objective of the program is to identify unregistered dogs and update the council's animal register to help with the delivery of animal management services.

In Queensland, dogs older than three months must be registered with the local council in which they are kept.

To reward responsible dog owners, the council offers a 50 per cent registration discount for dogs that have reached an appropriate level of obedience.

The officers will visit homes between 8am-5.30pm, Monday-Friday between February 7-June 30 and they will carry cards to identify themselves.

For more information, visit ipswich.qld.gov.au or call 3810 6666.