Warning: Cops call on clubs after weekend crush

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk says police will be speaking to a number of nightclubs after revellers were spotted flouting social distancing rules during the second weekend of eased coronavirus restrictions.

Ms Palaszczuk said it was really important that Queenslanders kept up the social distancing, warning that those who did not could put lives at risk.

"My understanding there is that the police are very concerned about what's happening," she said."They are speaking to a number of nightclub operators over the course of the next couple of days."

Ms Palaszczuk warned that if nightclubs breached their COVID-safe plans, there would be "consequences".

"I know it's tough times everyone," she said. "But we're all in this together and we have to make sure that we keep up the social distancing.

Big lines outside of Prohibition nightclub in Fortitude Valley on Friday night. Picture: John Gass)

"And that means if you're lining up to go into a cafe, a bar, a restaurant or a nightclub, you have to keep your social distance."

A spokeswoman from the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation said they observed significant queuing by patrons seeking to gain entry to licensed venues that had reached their maximum capacity at the weekend.

"Efforts were made by staff of licensed venues to have those in queues physically distance, but these were not always successful to achieve sustained changes in patron behaviour," the spokeswoman said.

"OLGR officers engaged with representatives at venues over the weekend regarding queuing issues and will continue to do so during the week ahead."

