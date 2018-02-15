DANGER: Storm downs 20 power lines across Ipswich

UPDATE 5:40PM

The Bureau's latest alert warns of severe thunderstorms detected on the weather radar near Harrisville and Mount Mee.

They are forecast to affect Boonah, Mount Beerwah and Peachester by 6:15pm and the area between Boonah and Beaudesert, Palmwoods and Mapleton by 6:45pm.

Damaging winds and large hailstones are likely.

Golf ball size hail was reported at Mount Sylvia (south of Gatton).

2cm hail was reported in Ipswich.

Atkinson dam recorded 35mm in 25 minutes.

Mt Stradbroke (near Marburg) recorded 61mm in under 30 minutes

A large number of homes in Churchill, Leichhardt, One Mile and Yamanto are still without power.

IMPORTANT: Stay away from fallen powerlines, alert people to the danger and call Energex immediately on 13 19 62. Powerlines can be difficult to see among tree branches and debris.

If you need immediate help contact the SES call centre on 132 500.

Updated state severe thunderstorm warning: the threat of severe storms around Brisbane has now eased, however the potential for severe storms persists in parts of #SEQLD and in the northeast. Updates: https://t.co/NalziBhP5k pic.twitter.com/1USSTMvEyF — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) February 15, 2018

5.20PM:

THE storms have passed Ipswich but left a wake of destruction behind them.

Energex has confirmed 20 power lines are down across the Ipswich region.

Overall, the storms brought down 28 power lines.

A large number of homes in Churchill, Leichhardt, One Mile and Yamanto are still without power.

Downed power lines pose a serious threat and residents should not touch them, Energex warns.

Queensland Police says a large number of traffic lights are not working with power outages still impacting the city.

The latest information suggests 3342 homes are without power, down from almost 6000.

Hail video Silkstone, February 15:

Silkstone and Raceview appear to have been hit the hardest by hail with multiple reports of "golf ball sized" hail raining down on the suburbs.

Keep up with power outages here.

UPDATE: At least 13 power lines are down in the Ipswich area and surrounds.

Fast developing storms have lashed the region after the city's sixth hot and humid day.

Energex confirmed almost 6000 homes were without power within the Ipswich City Council area.

The repair crews must wait until the storm passes before heading out to assess the damage, an Energex spokesperson said.

There are reports of widespread outages impacting traffic lights.

Queensland Police have reminded people to drive to the conditions and please avoid travelling during the storm.

Silkstone got hammered. Sheri Webster

Golf ball size hail has been reported at Raceview and Silkstone.

The Bureau says residents to the East of Ipswich should particular attention to warnings, stressing the danger had not passed.

BoM meteorologist Sean Fitzgerald said two storm cells had converged on top of Ipswich.

"One storm cell moved towards Ipswich and another one formed in situ over the city area," Mr Fitzgerald said. "They have almost formed together, although it is technically two separate cells.

"People to the east of Ipswich right now should be watching the warnings closely."

Mr Fitzgerald warned more thunderstorms could develop into the evening.

"Remember these storms can be dangerous especially not just the hail and damaging winds, but lightning is still a risk," he said.

EARLIER

Hail, wind, rain knock out power to parts of Ipswich

About 2000 Ipswich homes have been left without power after a storm swept through the city.

At 3.50PM, 1838 Ipswich homes are experiencing the outage, according to Energex.

The most outages are in Basin Pocket, Churchill and East Ipswich where there are a total of 1309 homes without power.

There are also 301 homes in Yamanto affected.

The Bureau's latest alert warns of severe thunderstorms on the weather radar near Ipswich, the area southwest of Esk and northern Lake Wivenhoe.

They are forecast to affect the area west of Esk, Greenbank and Wacol by 5:25 pm and the area northwest of Esk, Somerset Dam and Lake Somerset by 5:55 pm.

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones are likely.

Golf ball size hail was reported at Mount Sylvia (south of Gatton).

2cm hail was reported in Ipswich.

Atkinson dam recorded 35mm in 25 minutes.

Mt Stradbroke (near Marburg) recorded 61mm in under 30 minutes.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: