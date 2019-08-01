State warns council candidates with proposed new cash rule

RESIDENTS considering a tilt at next year's Ipswich City Council elections have been warned to keep track of their finances or risk breaching donation rules.

A Melbourne Cup-sized field is expected to stand for mayor and in each of Ipswich's four divisions when the polls open.

Candidates risk being in breach of electoral disclosure laws if they are not across proposed changes to the act, the Electoral Commission of Queensland has warned.

The State Government's Local Government Electoral and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2019 was introduced to the parliament on May 1.

Candidates standing in 2020 will need to keep donation and expenditure records from May 1 if the Bill passes.

The records will have to be disclosed to the Electoral Commission of Queensland within 14 days of the laws coming into effect.

Two candidates, Gary Duffy and David Martin, have revealed their plan to stand for Ipswich mayor.

Both say they are recording campaign expenses.

Real time disclosure of electoral expenditure, restricting certain campaign techniques to political parties, prohibiting the use of credit cards for campaign expenses and tightening of reporting of gifts are proposed under the Bill.

"Compulsory training for all candidates as a requirement for nomination will also be brought in with the new legislation," a Department of Local Government spokesman said.

Training will be rolled out this year.