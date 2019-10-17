Scammers impersonate Warwick police

BE ALERT: Warwick police are warning residents be aware of a scam phone call pretending to be from Queensland Police.

WARWICK police have advised residents to be vigilant after a phone scam has surfaced around the Southern Downs region asking residents to contribute money to a police advertisement.

Senior-Sergeant Shane Reid said police had received an official complaint about a phone number, ending in 451, pretending to be part of the Queensland police.

The scammer claimed to be ringing on behalf of the Warwick police or police service and asked the listener to provide money in return for an ad in a police smartbook, according to Snr-Sgt Reid.

"Warwick police can confirm no persons acting for, or on behalf of police, are creating any such book or requesting money," he said.

The smartbooklet, supposedly incorporating issues of youth, the ice epidemic and other drug education issues, made people particularly susceptible to the scam.

"It's a combination of the issues and that the people state they are police which can give the caller increased credibility, and make people think that the call is legitimate," Snr-Sgt Reid said.

As there were limited actions Warwick police could make to stop the phone calls, as most scams originated interstate or overseas, Snr-Sgt Reid instead warned residents to be extra cautious.

"It (the phone number) appears to identify on most phones and anyone who believes they have been called in relation to the scam are encourage to report the matter, via the Queensland police site, and use the ACORN (Australian Cybercrime Online Reporting Network) icon," he said.

"The old story goes, if it's to good to be true, or you have concerns whether the call is legit, err on side of caution."