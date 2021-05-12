Warning as fruit and nut snack packs recalled

A range of Yummy Snack Foods fruit and nut packs has been been recalled after they were found to contain allergens.

The NSW Food Authority this afternoon confirmed Yummy Snack Foods was conducting a recall of its Yummy brand mixes.

People with a soy or wheat allergy or intolerance have been warned not to eat the snack packs as they may have a reaction.

"The products have been available for sale at food retailers, independent grocers including IGAs, fresh food markets, and other retail including liquor stores, Asian grocers and BP service stations," a statement from the Food Authority said.

People have been urged to return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The snack packs are for sale around the country except Tasmania.

The products include:

Yummy Pink Berry Bliss 500g

Yummy Pink Berry Bliss Large Tub 600g

Yummy Pink Berry Bliss Mini Tub 250g

Yummy Choc Orange Lounge Mix 500g

Yummy Choc Orange Lounge Mix Large Tub 640g

Yummy Choc Orange Lounge Mix Mini Tub 300g

Drakes Strawberry Yoghurt Mix 400g

Drakes Chocolate Orange Mix 400g

All Best Before Dates

