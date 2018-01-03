Menu
Warning as 3m croc takes dog at beach

by Daniel Bateman

RANGERS are reminding Far North Queenslanders to keep away from the water's edge after a fisherman's pet dog was taken by a crocodile at Wonga Beach.

The black and white kelpie named Freckles was attacked and killed by the croc - reported to be about 3m long - while its owner was cast-netting at the beach, just south of the Daintree River, about 6.30am yesterday.

The black and white kelpie was attacked and killed by the croc.
A Department of Environment and Science spokeswoman said that wildlife officers inspected the area, but did not spot the animal.

Recent crocodile warning signs were placed at the beach.

The DES spokeswoman said that the attack was a reminder to the public to keep dogs on a lead and to keep away from the water's edge in northern Queensland.

"Wonga Beach is well within known crocodile country," she said.

"DES strongly reminds residents and visitors that no matter how many crocodiles have been removed, no waterway in croc country can ever be considered to be free of crocodiles."

