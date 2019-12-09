Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WARNING: Air quality poor in Ipswich region

Navarone Farrell
by
9th Dec 2019 9:39 AM

Residents have been told to shut their doors and windows as southeast Queensland and Brisbane is choked by hazardous smoke haze almost twice safe levels.

The station at Flinders View rates the air at 136 Particle PM10 µg/m³

The state government advises:

Air quality in Queensland is generally good. Monitored pollutants have exceeded national standards or guidelines very few times.

There have been periods of elevated particle levels in all areas of Queensland where monitoring takes place, largely due to dust storms and bushfires.

In South East Queensland and Gladstone, particles less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter (PM2.5) levels occasionally exceed the National Environment Protection Measure (Air NEPM) advisory standards, primarily as a result of smoke from vegetation burning.

There have also been occasional breaches of the Air NEPM goal (<5 days per year) for particles less than 10 micrometres in diameter (PM10). Particularly during 2002, 2003, 2005 and 2009, the PM10 levels were above the standard of 50 microgram per cubic metre (μg/m3) due to major dust storms and/or bushfires.

More Stories

Show More
air quality asthma bushfire fire
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘We lost it all in 2011 floods, now we’ve been hit by fire’

        premium_icon ‘We lost it all in 2011 floods, now we’ve been hit by fire’

        Weather DEVASTATED residents are assessing the damage after a huge fire destroyed buildings and exploded a shipping container of fireworks.

        Council set to sign $40 million CBD deal

        premium_icon Council set to sign $40 million CBD deal

        Council News It is part of works to revitalise the CBD.

        IN COURT: Full list of 51 people in Gatton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full list of 51 people in Gatton court today

        News Every week the <em>Gatton Star </em>publishes a full list of those due...

        • 9th Dec 2019 8:41 AM
        Pedestrian hit by car in early morning crash

        premium_icon Pedestrian hit by car in early morning crash

        News Pedestrian struck by car, transported to hospital