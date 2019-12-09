WARNING: Air quality poor in Ipswich region

Residents have been told to shut their doors and windows as southeast Queensland and Brisbane is choked by hazardous smoke haze almost twice safe levels.

The station at Flinders View rates the air at 136 Particle PM 10 µg/m³

The state government advises:

Air quality in Queensland is generally good. Monitored pollutants have exceeded national standards or guidelines very few times.

There have been periods of elevated particle levels in all areas of Queensland where monitoring takes place, largely due to dust storms and bushfires.

In South East Queensland and Gladstone, particles less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter (PM 2.5 ) levels occasionally exceed the National Environment Protection Measure (Air NEPM) advisory standards, primarily as a result of smoke from vegetation burning.