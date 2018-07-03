Warning for active and early bushfire season in Ipswich

SEVERAL grass fires near Ipswich are a sign of what authorities fear could be a particularly active and early bush fire season.

A run of dry conditions in parts of Queensland, including Ipswich and Somerset has prompted calls for residents to act now to be ready.

Bush fire season in southeast Queensland typically starts in August.

QFES Commissioner Katarina Carroll said firefighters were targeting bushfire-prone areas in the lead-up to the 2018 season.

"Queensland has trended toward longer and more intense bushfire seasons in recent years, so firefighters are out in force now addressing potential hazards before they become a real threat," Ms Carroll said.

"QFES is working with landholders and partner agencies on a number of initiatives, including community education events and hazard reduction burns across the state.

"It is essential we do this work now before conditions deteriorate and leave the state exposed to severe bushfires."

Ms Carroll said Queenslanders should be taking proactive measures now to protect themselves, their family and their homes during bushfire season.

"Bushfire prevention is a community responsibility, so all Queenslanders need to do their bit," she said.

"That includes having a Bushfire Survival Plan, mowing the grass regularly, disposing of green waste and leaf litter, clearing gutters and removing flammable objects from the yard.

"This will complement the work of firefighters on the ground and ensure we go into this bushfire season with the best chance of making it through unharmed."

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said dry conditions in known bushfire hotspots across the state, had increased the threat of fires starting and spreading.

"In the south-east for example, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews have responded to several fast-running grass fires in recent weeks, including at Boonah, the Lockyer Valley and Beaudesert," Mr Crawford said.

"QFES has identified these areas, along with Ipswich and the Somerset regions, as a few of this season's key areas of concern.

"Some of these areas are rapidly drying out due to lack of rainfall, increasing the risk of fires breaking out well ahead of bushfire season, which traditionally begins in August.

"It is essential the community works with QFES and other local agencies now to identify areas of concern and remove potential threats."

Mr Crawford said QFES' firefighting efforts had been bolstered ahead of the 2018 season through additional resources, including new appliances.

"More than 100 new appliances have been delivered statewide to QFES - including about 60 to the Rural Fire Service (RFS)," Mr Crawford said.

"We will continue to build on this momentum, with $44.3 million committed in our record 2018-19 QFES Budget for the replacement and delivery of another 180 new urban and rural vehicles.

"These additions to our fleet feature the latest technology and ensure our dedicated firefighters have the best equipment and vehicles to respond to bushfires and protect their communities."