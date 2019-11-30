Warner closing in on triple ton against Pakistan

David Warner reverse sweeps as he puts Pakistan to the sword at Adelaide Oval.

DAVID Warner romped to his highest score with a big double-century as Australia put the foot of Pakistan's throat to reach 2-475 at tea on day two of the pink-ball Test in Adelaide.

Warner passed his previous best mark of 253 late in the first session on Saturday, going to the break unbeaten on 261.

Two Pakistani bowlers brought up triple figures with the ball inside 100 deliveries, as the Aussies scored 173 runs from 35 overs in a dominant opening session.

Marnus Labuschagne was the only man to fall, bowled between bat and pad by Shaheen Shah Afridi (2-75) but not before he had amassed 162.

His wicket brought to an end a 361-run stand with Warner, which was a record for both the second wicket in Australia and any Australian partnership against Pakistan.

Labuschagne's dismissal was close to his only false shot as he drove hard in the first over against the second new ball.

Pakistan's reward for that was to bring Steve Smith to the crease, who went to tea unbeaten on 34, having become the fastest to reach and pass the 7000-run milestone.

Meanwhile, Warner has been a step above in adding 95 to his overnight score in the extended 150-minute session.

Just as he was in his 154 against Pakistan at the Gabba, he drove tremendously through the covers and cut away anything that was short outside off stump.

Pakistan continued to bowl too short to him, and he punished spinner Yasir Shah (0-150) on both sides of the wicket.

Warner's celebration upon reaching his second Test double century was notable too.

On what would have been Phillip Hughes' 31st birthday, he held his helmet aloft and gestured to the sky after his trademark leap.

He only appeared to show signs of fatigue closer to the break, notably when he was caught at gully from a Muhammad Musa (0-106) no-ball.

It marked the third time in Warner's career a debutant had been denied his wicket because of a no-ball, with the left-hander making three figures on all occasions.

He has now also compiled a 106-run partnership with Smith, with the pair batting together in a Test match for the first time since their bans.