Warne son’s staggering transformation

Shane Warne's son Jackson has been dropping jaws across the internet after revealing a ripped new physique in a series of raunchy photos taken recently.

The 20-year-old son of the Spin King is showing why his own career is expected to take off this year when he makes his television debut in a new reality series.

Jackson's chiselled new look as captured by photographer Jake O'Donnell recently also impressed the legendary Aussie spinner when some of the images were shared on Instagram.

Warne wrote on Instagram he was "proud" of his son taking a big step into the modelling world, commenting on one photo: "Love this... proud".

The comment also included a series of love hearts, written as emojis.

Unfortunately for the 50-year-old Fox Cricket commentator, Jackson's response was straight from the naughty corner.

Warne Junior appeared to poke fun at his dad's famous love handles when he cheekily asked to see photos of his old man when he was 20 years old.

Warne didn't crack the Australian test team until he was 22-years-old, but was already an emerging talent that had toured the UK and played for Australia A in home series.

It's safe to say that photos of Warne at the same age didn't have quite the impact on fans as the ones recently posted by his son.

Shane Warne at the age of 21.

After being asked to show photos of himself at the age of 20, there were no further replies between the father and his son.

Warne, however, can certainly boast about his streamlined new rig after declaring recently he dropped 14kg as part of a diet that included traditional Chinese medicines.

Warne has reportedly stayed around the 84kg mark after tipping the scales at more than 98kg after his break-up with Elizabeth Hurley.

Having previously said after other weight loss programs that he had enjoyed success with meal replacement shakes, Warne has found a balanced diet and lifestyle that has him shooting for a goal weight of 80kg.

Shane Warne (right) and his son Jackson in 2016.

Jackson Warne, meanwhile, is expected to begin filming of Channel 7 series SAS: Who Dares Wins in coming months after production was delayed by coronavirus restrictions.

THROWBACK IMAGE OF SHANE WARNE, MICHAEL JORDAN BREAKS THE INTERNET

Michael Jordan docu-series The Last Dance has proven an instant hit with audiences. ESPN revealed 6.3 million people tuned in for Monday's first episode.

The ten-part show features behind-the-scenes footage of the Chicago Bulls' historic 1997/98 NBA season, with the legendary Jordan leading the charge.

Basketball fans across the globe indulged in the nostalgic footage on Monday, including former Australian cricket star Shane Warne.

On Tuesday, the King of Spin posted a throwback image to Instagram featuring a younger version of himself standing alongside the NBA great at the Nike headquarters in America.

Warne captioned the post: "Really enjoyed the first two episodes of the (Michael Jordan) documentary and bought back some great memories of hanging with the great MJ at Nike in the states!"

As of 8pm on Tuesday, the post already boasts over 38,000 likes.

Originally published as Warne son's staggering transformation