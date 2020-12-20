Warne left speechless by wife joke

Skull has done it again.

Kerry O'Keeffe, the funniest man in cricket, has left Shane Warne and Mark Howard in stitches in the Fox Cricket commentary box after relaying an unexpected impact of COVID on his life at home.

During the broadcast of the First Test in Adelaide, which Australia won by eight wickets after rolling India for 36 in its second innings, O'Keeffe was asked by Howard to tell Warne about "the lady you met at home" during coronavirus restrictions.

"Oh, yeah," O'Keeffe began. "When we had to start spending more time at home, I noticed this woman sitting in my lounge room".

"Yeah?" Warne responded.

"Yeah, because I was in and out (of the house) with (my) Fox Cricket (commentary duties)," O'Keeffe continued.

"And with COVID … I started to talk to her."

At this point Warne was completely flummoxed and looked at Howard to question what was going on but the punch line was coming.

Shane Warne explodes with laughter.

"And she told me she was my wife!" O'Keeffe cried. "And we're getting on really well!

"There's a plus to COVID … I met my missus!"

Howard immediately covered his face with his hand as Warne roared with laughter.

O'Keeffe is beloved in Aussie cricket but was forced to apologise to Indian fans after they took exception to some lighthearted comments about the quality of their first-class competition when they last visited Australia.

The former Aussie spinner took a lighthearted swipe at debut opener Mayank Agarwal, suggesting he'd scored his maiden first class triple century against "canteen staff" in India.

"Apparently he got the triple against the Railways canteen staff," O'Keeffe said before joking about a kitchen hand opening the bowling.

O'Keeffe penned an open letter of apology after receiving a heated reaction.

"I accept that some fans may not always relate to my sense of humour - but missing the mark on a joke between overs is vastly different to what I've been accused of on Twitter and in some sections of the media in recent days," it read.

"I was mentioning the runs Agarwal got in first class cricket in India and there's been a reaction," he said. "There was no way I was demeaning the standard, it was tongue in cheek. There are lots of runs scored so apologies if anyone out there took offence."

Originally published as Warne left speechless by wife joke