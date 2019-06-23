Menu
Ipswich has had a couple of cold starts, but can look forward to some slightly warmer mornings ahead. Tessa Mapstone
Warmer mornings coming after frosty start

Andrew Korner
by
23rd Jun 2019 2:35 PM
IPSWICH got off to a frosty start again this morning, with the mercury dipping to within a whisker of freezing point at Amberley.

Meteorologist David Crock said the official minimum for Ipswich was a chilly 0.5C, although Amberley is notorious for being slightly cooler than other parts of the city at this time of year.

With the sun out and only light winds to contend with, things warmed up quickly, with a near-average maximum of 22 degrees.

A south-easterly change is expected this week, which will act like a bit of a warm blanket over the Ipswich region.

"It will be warming up over the next couple of days,” Mr Crock said.

"By Tuesday and for the remainder of the week we should start to see some onshore conditions and minimum temperatures getting up to 6-8 degrees.

"Those minimum temperatures can vary from place to place, however.”

With the south-easterly winds will come the chance of the odd coastal shower making its way west.

Mr Crock said Wednesday was looking the most likely day for Ipswich to receive a shower or two, but no significant rainfall was on the radar at this stage.

