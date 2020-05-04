Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Warmer weather is expected throughout the week.
Warmer weather is expected throughout the week.
Weather

WEATHER: Warmer days to be expected for Ipswich

SAMTUI SELAVE
by
4th May 2020 11:22 AM | Updated: 12:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

May has bought with it colder winter-like weather, forcing people to bring out their winter wardrobe early.

Meteorologist Peter Markworth of the Bureau of Meteorology said the recent cold weather was unexpected but warmer days are expected over the next week.

"We did have a bit of a chilly weekend which bought with it cold wind," he said.

"However, we are expecting the temperature to increase gradually into next week.

"This weekend will be quite a warm one relative to the average temperature as well.

"What we have experienced is quite a cold burst and it is unexpected and not too common but certainly not the coldest period for May recorded."

Today's forecast looks to continue the cold trend with the coldest temperature for today recorded at 6.39am this morning at 3.6 degrees.

Tomorrow will bring a low of 9 degrees with a high of 26 degrees. Wednesday will be roughly the same with the only difference being a low of 11 degrees.

The mercury will slowly start to increase on Thursday with a high of 27 degrees expected.

The weekend will bring with it the hottest days for the week with a high of 28 and 29 degrees to be expected for Saturday and Sunday.

Read more stories by Samtui Selave 

ipswich weather weather winter
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WANTED: 30 people police wish to speak to

        premium_icon WANTED: 30 people police wish to speak to

        News Police believe those pictured can help them with their investigations into a series of separate offences

        What every COVID-struck business needs right now

        premium_icon What every COVID-struck business needs right now

        Business Struggling small businesses beg State Government for path forward

        NAMED AND SHAMED: 10 drink and drug drivers

        premium_icon NAMED AND SHAMED: 10 drink and drug drivers

        Crime We named and shame some of Ipswich’s drink and drug drivers.