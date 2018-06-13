Warm winter Wednesday 5C above average

IPSWICH is in line for an unseasonably warm day today before temperatures begin to plummet on the weekend.

Day time maximums today are expected to reach as much at 27C, more than 5C above the June maximum historical average of 21.5C.

A rain band in Central Queensland is causing the temperatures, which is expected to produce some cloud cover over Ipswich today and tomorrow and the slight chance of a shower on Thursday.

Overnight temperatures will drop down to 9C on Thursday and 8C on Friday, in line with the June minimum average of 8.2C.

Overnight minimum temperatures will cool off from the weekend, dropping down to 5C on Saturday, 4C on Sunday and on Monday just 1C.

Showers, patchy rain and possible thunderstorms are expected to develop over parts of #WesternQLD and #CentralQLD from Wednesday, persisting through Thursday. Some good wintertime totals are possible. Forecasts at: https://t.co/ZKPzfBfWPI pic.twitter.com/yIR1spnmiK — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) June 12, 2018

On Ipswich Cup Day on Saturday punters can expect to enjoy a comfortable maximum of 23C with only a 5% chance of rain and light winds with mostly sunny conditions.

On Sunday, the city can expect similar conditions between 5 and 21C and partly cloudy skies but on Monday morning, temperatures are expected to plummet dramatically to 1C.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Crock said it would make way for chilly day-time maximum.

"After Thursday a dry air mass will reach up into southeast Queensland and it will get quite cool to cold at night. It will be passing through the coast on Saturday and then getting particularly cold on Monday morning," Mr Crock said.

"It takes a while for it to really dry out. On Monday morning there is a minimum forecast of 1C so that is pretty frosty.

"Sunday it will be pretty cold as well, down to two three or four degrees so it will be a cold weekend in terms of the mornings.

"Maximums will drop off a bit as well to 22 to 23C."

Mr Crock said some rain was expected later in the week, but not enough to ruin the celebrations.

"Over the next couple of days a rain band is developing through Central Queensland which won't really affect the southeast too much but we might see a bit more cloud come over and perhaps a bit of light rain particularly on Thursday but not too much at all," he said.