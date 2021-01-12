WARM WELCOME: New docs on the block at Bundy hospital

Cedric Luk and Marzel Conradie are part of the group of 27 first-year doctors who will commence their careers at Bundaberg Hospital. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Bundaberg Hospital's newest medical recruits Cedric Luk and Marzel Conradie have had different life experiences but it turns out they've also got a lot in common.

After the first-year doctors dedicated seven years to studying at their respective universities, the two 25-year-olds will commence their career in medicine next week, after completing a week-long orientation.

Equally passionate about the science of medicine and helping others, the pair both decided that Bundaberg was the perfect place to start.

"I first wanted to become a doctor because I thought that could be a way to make a difference, but I also find the science is quite interesting and medicine is a good way to interact with people," Cedric said.

"A place like Bundaberg will be good for me because I haven't really figured out what I want to do yet and in a regional hospital, you get to rotate through different areas as part of your internship."

After completing his degree at The University of Queensland (UQ) in Brisbane, Cedric Luk said he is enjoying living in Bundaberg. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Born in Brisbane, Cedric is used to moving around after also living in Hong Kong and Melbourne, before returning back to Brisbane to complete his degree at The University of Queensland (UQ).

Unsure about what to expect from a regional town, it didn't take long to convince the first-year doctor, after spending three weeks in the area during his placement at Bundaberg's Rural Clinical School.

"It's a big change moving to a regional area as I've lived in major cities all my life, but I'm enjoying the lifestyle in Bundaberg - it's a really nice place with lovely beaches and plenty of great places to grab a meal," he said.

"I really enjoyed my time in Bundaberg as a medical student which is why I decided to move here permanently to work as an intern."

As for Marzel who was born in South Africa and moved to Bundaberg with her family when she was eight-years-old, the former St Luke's student was excited to return to her hometown.

"Bundaberg offers a nice and relaxed lifestyle and you get to form strong relationships with everyone in the local community," Marzel said.

"When I was at school I wasn't really sure what I wanted to do and thought about being a primary school teacher, but I ended up becoming a doctor because I love science and understanding how the body works always really interested me."

Moving to Bundaberg when she was just eight-years-old, Marzel Conradie is excited to start her journey back in her hometown, after studying medicine at Bond University on the Gold Coast. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Completing her studies at Bond University on the Gold Coast, Marzel said she is open to all options but thinks she may like to specialise in obstetrics and gynaecology.

"I didn't get into medicine straight away, so I did biomedical science first and then I got into medicine and decided to come back to Bundaberg to start my journey as a doctor," Marzel said.

"Compared to the bigger hospitals where there's a lot more students and pressure with a larger workload, I feel you can learn so much more in smaller hospitals and you get a lot more support from senior staff."

Set to fulfil her dream, Marzel will start working in the obstetrics and gynaecology unit next week, while Cedric is set to start in the emergency department.

The duo are two of 37 interns participating in the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service's (WBHHS) medical intern program, 27 of which will be based at Bundaberg Hospital.